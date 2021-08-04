Marion I. Jenks BONDVILLE — Marion Inez Jenks passed on July 24, 2021, at home with her loving family at her side. She was born in Winhall July 20, 1943, to William and Ruth (Magoon) Lightfoot. Marion attended Winhall Elementary School and graduated from Burr & Burton Seminary. She married Lawrence Jenks on June 14, 1961, in Danby. Marion and Larry just celebrated 60 years of marital bliss. Marion held many positions within the Town of Winhall, including school director and clerk for eight years; secretary for the Planning Commission for 10 years; trustee of the Bondville Methodist Church; secretary for the Bondville Cemetery Association; secretary for the Winhall Republican Party; president of the Winhall School Club. She was the Winhall Town Clerk from 1983-2004. Marion was a member of the Winhall Ladies Auxiliary Fire Department; the Ladies Oriental Shrine from 1977-2021; past High Priestess of the Ladies Oriental Shrine of Brattleboro. Marion's passion was her flower gardens. She knew every name and where she got each of them. Marion loved to travel North America in an RV with her husband Larry, their children, and grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband, three sons and one daughter -- all of Winhall. She is also survived by five grandchildren, one great-grandson and one great-grandchild due in November. Marion was predeceased by her parents; a son, Russell; two grandchildren, Benjamin, and Oliver; brothers, Walter, and Stephen; and sister, Anita. There will a private service for family only. Donations can be made to the Cairo Temple, 51 Washington St. Rutland, VT 05701.
