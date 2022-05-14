Marion J. Dewey HAMPTON, N.Y.— Marion J. Dewey, 96, of Hampton, New York, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Holbrook Adult Home in Granville, New York. She spent her last days peacefully surrounded by family. Marion was born on Jan. 19, 1926, in Whitehall, New York, to John and Eva Neddo. She was a graduate of Whitehall High School. She married Leo A. Dewey on May 26, 1947. She spent many years as a waitress at the New Arlington Hotel and in later years, at the Skene Manor. She was a member of Skenesborough Chapter #122 Order of the Eastern Star of Whitehall, New York, for over 60 years. She was also a part of a card club group which met every other Tuesday for over 30 years and she greatly enjoyed playing cards right up until her passing. When her children were young, Marion loved spending time at their summer camp in Huletts Landing. Marion was a great cook but was most known for her amazing pies, all of which were baked with lots of love. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and her deep love for her family. Marion is survived by two daughters, Pamela Clark (John), of Hampton, New York, and Joyce Corsi (Gary), of Braintree, Vermont; a sister, Patricia Mahar (Donny), of Utica, New York; six grandchildren, Hillary Scott (Adam), Whitney Perry (Alan), Logan Clark (Megan), Rebecca Lamson, Gary Corsi Jr. and Rachel Hill; and many great-grandchildren, Skyler, Kaelyn, Taylor, Isaiah, Ryder, Alexa, Lincoln, Chris, Jason, Brandon, Jasmin and Chanda; and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her husband, Leo Arthur Dewey, on May 7, 2004; two sons, David W. Dewey and Leo A. Dewey Jr.; two sisters, Violet Brooks and Lily Aiken; and a great-granddaughter, Olivia Jean Clark. A special thank-you to Deb, Christine and all of the amazing staff at Holbrook Adult Home who cared for Marion with such love and compassion and filled her last couple of years with joy, comfort and fun. Graveside services will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven, Vermont, on Monday, May 23, at 9 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held for family at the home of her niece, Stacey Jeffreys, in Fort Edward, New York. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
