Marion J. Gargis rites RUTLAND — The memorial service for Marion J. Gargis, 76, who died July 14, 2019, was held Thursday, July 18, at Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. The Rev. Andrew Carlson officiated. The guitarist was Angela Fredette who sang with Amanda Fredette. Words of remembrance were by her sons Rick, Dale and Stephen Fredette. A reception followed at the Masonic Hall in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, New England Affiliate, 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701-4688.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.