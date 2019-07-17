Marion J. Gargis RUTLAND — Marion J. Gargis, 76, died July 15, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Feb. 21, 1943, in South Londonderry, the daughter of Leo and Phyllis (Chadwick) Slason. She graduated from the Rutland High School. Mrs. Gargis was employed at Eden Park Nursing Home as a cook, at Hanes Clothing, and several other companies. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, NASCAR and country music, especially Conway Twitty. Survivors include daughters Diana Haynes, of Rutland, Heather Fredette, of Forest Dale; sons Rick Fredette, of West Rutland, Dale Fredette, of Rutland Town, Stephen Fredette, of Hubbardton; 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two husbands Richard E. Fredette Sr., Sammy D. Gargis; a grandson; a sister, Eldora Duby, and a brother, Vernice Slason. The memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, New England Affiliate, 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701-4688.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.