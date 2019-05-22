Marion (Kynoski) Reczek BRISTOL, Conn. — Marion (Kynoski) Reczek, 101, of Bristol, wife of the late Paul Reczek, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Bristol Hospital. Marion was born on April 25, 1918, in Proctor, Vermont, and was the daughter of the late Adam and Katie (Vasewicz) Kynoski. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, Vermont, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Proctor, Vermont. There will be no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family with arrangements locally. Please visit Marion’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
