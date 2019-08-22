Marion L. White RUTLAND TOWN — Marion L. White died Aug. 19, 2019, at The Meadows at East Mountain in Rutland Town. She was born Dec. 23, 1923, in Concord, VT. Marion was the daughter of Grace Moyse Cole and Earle Cole. She graduated from Concord, VT, High School in 1942 and attended Lyndon College. Marion met and married Henry White while working at Goodyear in Windsor. They married on April 29, 1945, and lived in Windsor. In 2001, they moved to Rutland Town to live across the street from their daughter and son-in-law. Marion and Henry spent 23 winters in New Smyrna Beach, FL, having fun. She loved to knit and loved cats. Marion was predeceased by her husband on March 25, 2017; and her brother, Ted Cole. She is survived by two daughters Doreen McCutcheon (Dennis), of Rutland Town, Jayne Gibbs (Gary), of Melbourne, FL; grandchildren Kevin and Keith McCutcheon, Sonya Strong and Deitra Sargent; five great-grandchildren. Marion lived at The Meadows since May 2017. We would like to thank The Meadows staff for their wonderful care. At Marion’s request, there will be no funeral. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.