Marion Munger BENSON — Marion Munger, 101, of Benson, died Wednesday morning, Nov. 20, 2019, at her residence, following a brief illness. She was born on March 24, 1918, in Benson, the daughter of John F. and Marjorie (Dickenson) Morris. Mrs. Munger graduated from the Ticonderoga, NY, High School. She married Arnold Munger in 1936 and they farmed for many years in Benson. In her youth, she enjoyed waterskiing and later in life, walking and doing crossword puzzles and visiting with her great-grandchildren. Her family will miss Marion sharing her stories about her life at the lake, her family running a ferry from Benson Landing to Putnam Station, NY, and how she and her sister had to cross the lake (no matter the weather) to get to school in Ticonderoga. She had been active in farm organizations. She is survived by two daughters-in-law Marie Munger and Anne Munger, of Benson; three grandsons Thomas Munger, of Minnesota, Daniel and Gene Munger, both of Benson; two granddaughters Colleen Howard and Cris Andronaco, both of Benson; 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandsons and a great-great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by her husband, Arnold; two sons H. Jack Munger and Gerald Munger; also by a sister, Frieda Walker. Graveside services will be held in Fair View Cemetery in Benson in the Springtime. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the Benson First Response.
