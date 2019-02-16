Marion Munson SPRINGFIELD — Marion Munson, 93, died Feb. 12, 2019, at Genesis Health & Rehabilitation Center in Springfield, after a short illness. She was born Jan. 18, 1926, in Springfield, the daughter of George and Charlotte (Martin) Snide. She had 13 siblings. Mrs. Munson enjoyed dancing and going to yard sales. Survivors include five children Sophia Green, of Chester, Donna Mae Peck, of Barton, Richard Munson of Colorado, Rodney and Reginald Munson, both of Springfield; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Olive LeBrun, of Chester; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard E. Munson, in 1975. Services will be at a later date at North Springfield Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made Genesis Health & Rehabilitation Center, 105 Chester Road, Springfield, VT 05156. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
