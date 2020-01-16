Marion N. Tifft rites EAST RUPERT — The funeral service for Marion N. Tifft, 86, who died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, was held Tuesday, Jan. 14, at United Church of Dorset. The Rev. Dr. James H. Gray, pastor, officiated. The pianist was Tom Salmon. A poem was by Glori Harrington and Cindy Slocum. Words of remembrance were by Heidi Underwood. Bearers were Douglas, Allan and Gordon Tifft, Thomas Mylott, Mathew Underwood and Frank Hoard. Burial followed in North Rupert Cemetery. A reception was held at the church hall. The Order of Eastern Star held a fraternal service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Dorset, 143 Church St., Dorset, VT 05251. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
