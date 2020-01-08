Marion N. Tifft EAST RUPERT — Marion N. Tifft, 86, a longtime resident of East Rupert, died Sunday morning, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born on March 10, 1933, in Danby, the daughter of Wendell and Nancie (Bromley) Davison. Marion grew up in Danby graduating from the Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland in 1951. She married Vernon Tifft on May 2, 1953. Marion cleaned houses and did laundry/ironing for several area families for many years. She was a member of United Church of Dorset and East Rupert, Dorset Home Demonstration Club and for over 65 years, the Order of the Eastern Star. Marion enjoyed ironing, putting puzzles together, knitting, crafting and doing word searches. Survivors include two daughters Verna Lee Mylott of Dorset and Glori Harrington of Greenwich, NY; a son, Gerald Vaughn-Tifft of Sandgate; two sisters Dorothy Tifft of Pawlet and Lucinda Slocum of Warren, PA; a brother, Wendell “Oty” Davison, of Danby; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; many special nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Vernon, on Oct. 20, 2014; a son, Warren Tifft, on March 9, 2015; a grandson, Gavin Vaughn-Tifft; sister Theresa Landon; special daughter-in-law Theresa Tifft and special son-in-law John Mylott. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the United Church of Dorset. Burial will follow in the North Rupert Cemetery. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Church of Dorset, 143 Church St., Dorset, VT 05251.
