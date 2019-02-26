Marion Rose Gilligan RUTLAND — On the evening of Feb. 18, 2019, while a big and bright snow moon shone upon her, Marion Rose Gilligan peacefully passed with her family by her side. She was born on Feb. 5, 1925, to Frank J. and Agnes Ann (Dettlaff) Wagner, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Marion graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1942 receiving recognition for perfect attendance. Marion met WWII veteran David J. Gilligan from West Rutland in a magical moment at Milwaukee’s Million Dollar Ballroom at the Eagles Club. They were married on Jan. 4, 1947. In the early years, they raised their family of eight children in both Vermont and Wisconsin, finally settling in Vermont in 1967. While Marion was raising her children, she was involved in numerous community activities. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, Sodality of B.V.M., Hobnobbers and Twilight Homemakers clubs. Marion volunteered her time at the Rutland Hospital gift shop, The Meadows, Christ the King and Mount Saint Joseph Academy where she was in the parents club and helped at the bingos. Marion established a successful real estate business and was a member of the Rutland County Board of Realtors for over 25 years. Using their real estate experience, David and Marion bought and renovated numerous multifamily homes in the Rutland area. Marion is survived by five sons and three daughters Mary Susan Piesik, of Brooksville, FL, David Timothy Gilligan (Patricia), of Brooksville, FL, R. Terrence Gilligan (Donna), of Saratoga Springs, NY, Patrick Theodore Gilligan (Laurie), Robert Thomas Gilligan, Thomas Michael Gilligan, Bridget Rose Gilligan, all of Rutland, and Kathleen Mary Magner (Michael), of Queensbury, NY. She was lovingly known as “Oma” to her 25 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Marion was predeceased by her husband, David; her brother, Rev. Ralph Wagner; son-in-law, Thomas G. Piesik; grandson, Shane F. Magner, and infant granddaughter, Kayleen M. Gilligan. The family of Marion Rose Gilligan would like to acknowledge with great gratitude the Mountain View Center and St. Joseph Kervick Residence nursing staff and aides for the tremendous love, respect and kindness they showed their mother in her final years. Upon Marion’s request, in lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions in her name may send it to the Christ the King Development Fund and Mount Saint Joseph Academy. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 1, 2019, at Christ the King Church, at 12 noon, followed by a reception at the church, 66 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701. The family invites you to share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.
