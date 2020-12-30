Marion Sartwell FAIR HAVEN — Marion Sartwell, 94, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born Feb. 16, 1926, in Glens Falls, New York, the daughter of Roy and Julia (Wallace) Patenaude. She graduated in 1944 from Fair Haven High School, and then the Castleton Normal School. Mrs. Sartwell was employed as a schoolteacher for several years. She was a volunteer with the Hydeville Works. She enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, bingo and jigsaw puzzles. Survivors include two daughters, Denise Green of Derby, Connecticut, Joreen Kovacs of Fair Haven; a son, William Sartwell of Arizona; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; five sisters; nieces and nephews. Mrs. Sartwell was predeceased by her husband, Orlo “Stub” Sartwell, in 1982; two sisters and a brother. The funeral service and burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Fair Haven Concerned, 49 Main St., Fair Haven, VT 05743.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.