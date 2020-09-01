Marion V. Parent rites BENSON — The memorial service for Marion V. Parent, 96, who died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, was held Friday, Aug. 28, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Fair Haven. The Rev. Eric Ugochukwu officiated. The eulogy was by Claudia Stacey. Burial followed in Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
