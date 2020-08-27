Marion V. Parent BENSON — Marion V. Parent, 96, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at her residence, following a brief illness. She was born Aug. 2, 1924, in Granville, New York, the daughter of Bernard and Mary (Bruso) Smith. She graduated in 1942 from Fair Haven High School. Mrs. Parent was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Orwell. She enjoyed cooking, bingo, feeding the birds and Christmas, especially the fiber optic decorations. She was the winner of several chicken cooking competitions. Survivors include five children, Cathy Ladd of Sudbury, Donah Parent of St. Augustine, Florida, and Pam Spaulding, Paul and Peter Parent, all of Orwell; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Michael Parent, in 1971; and five siblings, Mary Maxfield, Bernard “Bunny,” Jerry, Jim and Edward Smith. The memorial service will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 28, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Fair Haven. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
