Marit Jensen Lewis RUTLAND — Marit Jensen Lewis died April 1, 2019, at the age of 81, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. She was born June 7, 1937, in Tonsberg, Norway, the daughter of Haakon and Gudren Jensen. She received her high school diploma in her 60s. She was an active member of the Vermont Grange, serving in many positions in her Subordinate, Pomona and State Granges. She was the longest serving Deputy State Master in the history of the Vermont Grange, serving under six State Masters since 2000 until her passing. She survived WWII, volunteered at Vermont Achievement Center as a Grandma for many little children and was a day care provider for many years while raising her own six children. She was loved by her nieces and nephews. She was a caretaker for her husband, Lee Lewis, since 1974-2015. Marit enjoyed traveling, camping, spending time with her grandchildren, quilting, knitting and socializing. She is survived by her sister, six children, 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. A service will be held for family and friends at the Bomoseen Grange Hall on May 4, 2019, from 1–4 p.m. It is located at 17 Church St., Route 30, in Castleton Four Corners, Castleton, Vermont. Any info can be given at annmostupanick@yahoo.com.
