Marjorie Alice LaFrancis CLARENDON — Marjorie Alice LaFrancis, 89, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Rutland Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on Feb. 22, 1931, in Danby, the daughter of Harold and Alice(Sherman) Collins. Mrs. LaFrancis grew up in Danby and graduated from the Wallingford High School in 1949 and then from the Rutland Business School. She married Frank (Chuck) Lafrancis. They lived in Wallingford, where they raised their family. Then she moved to Clarendon after his death. She had been employed at several area business as a secretary then at the Holiday Inn. Mrs. LaFrancis enjoyed her family and visiting with her grandchildren, sewing, making quilts, knitting and puzzles. Survivors included two daughters, Rhonda Christie (Wil) and Theresa Wilczynski (Bob) both of Bomoseen; three sons Robert LaFrancis (Mariann) of Clarendon, Ricthie LaFrancis (Karen) of Barre, Minnesota, and Randall LaFrancis (Renee) of Whitehall, New York; two sisters, Margaret Brown of Danby, and Frances Scales of Mount Holly; a brother, Harold Jr. of Burlington; 13 grandchildren; seven step grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Frank LaFrancis in 1996; her parents; a brother, James; and a sister, Gloria Davenport; two grandsons; and a son-in-law, Wil Christie. Graveside services will be held at a later date in the St. Patrick Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the staff at Rutland Healthcare and Rehab for their excellent care. She enjoyed her time there, Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Ste 128, Williston, VT 05495.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.