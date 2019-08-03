Marjorie Borah Scott RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Marjorie Borah Scott, formerly of Rutland, who died Jan. 29, 2018, at her home in Desert Hot Springs, California, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Aug. 9, 2019, at Christ the King Church, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, in Rutland. Survivors include her sister, Mary Jane Healy; two daughters Barbara Scott Luce and Donna Scott Kirst, and two sons Robert T. and Kelly J. Scott; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rutland VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic on 232 West St. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
