Marjorie C. Harlow LUDLOW — Marjorie C. Harlow of Ludlow, recently of Mount Holly, died peacefully April 30, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Marjorie Cowley on Dec. 13, 1929, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of Peter Cowley and Elsie Sharrock. She attended Pittsfield schools, graduating in 1947. She was the organist for Morningside Baptist Church in Pittsfield which became a lifelong avocation. On vacation in Sharon, Vermont, she met David Harlow whom she would wed in August of 1948. They were married for 70 years which only ended in David’s passing in February of 2019. With David, she started the Green Mountain Sugar House in 1967 and sold it to daughter Ann Rose and her husband, Doug, in 1985. While raising five children, she also took education classes at Castleton State College, graduating with a teaching certificate in 1967. She then taught first grade at Ludlow Elementary School for the next 25 years, retiring in 1992. There are many children and grandchildren who were her students and she loved them all. After retirement, she and David traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Europe. She assisted at the Tyson Library, remained an active member of the Tyson Ladies Aid Society and continued playing the organ for the Tyson Congregational Church. She found a deep and abiding faith in the church, its teachings and the congregation. She took great pleasure in the family and enjoyed her role as matriarch. Marjorie also loved reading, crossword puzzles, mazes and playing mahjong on her computer. She was predeceased by her husband, David, son Carleton and sister Alice Gallo. She is survived by two sons, David Harlow Jr. of New Hampton, New Hampshire, and Bret Harlow of Mount Holly, Vermont; two daughters, Elsie Carden of Hancock, Vermont, and Ann Rose of Mount Holly. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and several great- and great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service is being planned for later this summer. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to, donate in memory of Marjorie, to the Tyson Community Church, 39 Dublin Road, Ludlow, VT 05149; or to the Tyson Ladies Aid, C/O Janine Norman, 9 Norman Drive, Ludlow, VT 05149. To view Marjorie’s online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net
