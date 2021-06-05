Marjorie C. Harlow LUDLOW — Marjorie C. Harlow of Ludlow, recently of Mount Holly, died peacefully April 30, 2020. at Rutland Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. A cemetery committal service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Pleasant View Cemetery located at 37 North Depot St., Ludlow, Vermont. To view her full online tribute or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.