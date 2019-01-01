Marjorie C. Patterson MIDDLEBURY -- Marjorie Cornelia Patterson, 92, died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Helen Porter Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Middlebury. She was born Dec. 30, 1925, the daughter of Willard and Lucy (Ladd) Morse, in Salisbury, where she attended local schools. She married Franklin Patterson Dec. 24, 1943, in Cornwall. Mrs. Patterson retired from the Middlebury College custodial department, after 30 years of service. She also volunteered at RSVP and at the Porter Hospital information desk. She was a member of the Grange, Russ Sholes Senior Center and Vergennes Senior Center. Survivors include her children Willard “Skip” Patterson, Patricia Shorkey, both of Waltham, Robert Patterson, of South Carolina, Wanda McGraw, of Bomoseen, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband May 16, 1981; and three siblings Robert Morse, Doris Senecal and Flora Johnson. Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Cornwall. Memorial contributions may be made to Vergennes Area Rescue Squad, 106 Panton Road, Vergennes, VT 05491. Arrangements are by Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.sandersonfuneralservice.com.
