Marjorie E. Norton POULTNEY — Marjorie E. Norton, 89, of Poultney, died Wednesday evening, Jan. 30, 2019, at The Pines at Rutland. She was born on March 9, 1929, in Cambridge, NY, the daughter of Fred and Georgia (Hutchins) Hopkins. Mrs. Norton grew up in Salem, NY, graduating from the Salem High School and then the beauty school in Albany, NY. She owned and operated a beauty shop in Salem for many years until relocating to Poultney in 1961 where she worked at the Green Mountain College as an assistant librarian, retiring in 2006. Mrs. Norton enjoyed bingo, gardening and flowers. Survivors include a daughter, Bonnie Bishop and husband Douglas, of Poultney; son-in-law George Ingleston; grandchildren Christine Ettori and husband Christopher, of Granville, NY, and Jeremy Bishop and wife Jennifer, of Clarendon; great-grandchildren Brianna and Jarrett Ettori, of Granville, NY, and Ethan Bishop, of Clarendon. She was predeceased by husbands Harold A. Reed and William Norton; a daughter, Betsey Ann Ingleston; and a sister, Nancy Tifft. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, VT. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery in Salem, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the East Poultney Baptist Church, 1500 East Main St., Poultney, VT 05764.
