Marjorie E. Norton rites POULTNEY — The memorial service for Marjorie E. Norton, 89, who died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, was held Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. The Rev. Robert Noble, pastor of Castleton Federated Church, officiated. The graveside service will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Salem, New York. Memorial contributions may be made to East Poultney Baptist Church, 1500 East Main St., Poultney, VT 05764.
