Marjorie F. Eddy WALLINGFORD — The family of Marjorie F. Eddy who passed away on June 6th, 2023 invite you to her Celebration of Life at The First Congregational Church in Wallingford on July 12th at 1:30 pm. A reception hosted by The Ladies Aid will follow.
