Marjorie F. Eddy WALLINGFORD — Marjorie F. Eddy, 92 of Wallingford died Monday June 6, 2023, at the Rutland Regional medical Center. She was born on January 14, 1931, in Mount Holly, the daughter of Carl and Nellie (Blodgett) Fish. Mrs. Eddy was a member of the First Congregational Church of Wallingford and the Order of the Eastern Star, Gilman Chapter No.88. Survivors include 2 daughters, Denise Eddy and Dawn Eddy and husband Eduardo, grandchildren Gaby, Rebecca and husband Greg and Ryan and fiancé Emily, a great grandson Parker and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald R. Eddy on April 5, 1991; 3 sisters Joyce Ingalls, Marion Blodgett and Evelyn Leino Brown; and four brothers: Kenneth Fish, Arthur Fish, Sherwin Fish and Winston Fish and son-in-law Michael McMahon. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wallingford Rescue Squad or charity of one’s choice.
