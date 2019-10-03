Marjorie F. Spaulding NORTH SPRINGFIELD — Marjorie F. Spaulding, 98, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow. She was born Feb. 26, 1921, in Springfield, the daughter of Alden and Fannie (Allen) Belcher. She graduated from Springfield High School. On Dec. 6, 1941, she married Clifford H. Spaulding in Springfield. He predeceased her Aug. 28, 1985. Mrs. Spaulding worked at Perkinsville Telephone Co., and was later a clerk at W.T. Grant Department Store and Kantor’s clothing store. She volunteered at Springfield Hospital, making over 9,000 caps and booties for babies to wear home. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, trips to the beach, doing yardwork and mowing her lawn. She helped establish a swimming group in Springfield. Survivors include three daughters Nadine Leet, Toshia Filion, both of Springfield, Patty Fellows, of Claremont, New Hampshire; six grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also predeceased by a brother, Charles Belcher, and a sister, Wilma Frejd. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, where a calling hour begins at 2 p.m. prior to the service officiated by the Rev. George Keeler. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gill Odd Fellows Home, 8 Gill Terrace, Ludlow, VT 05149.
