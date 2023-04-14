Marjorie Fuller Danby — Marjorie “Marge” Fuller, 90, of Danby, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Rutland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Rutland. She was born in Danby on September 24, 1932, the daughter of Ernest and Mildred (Parker) Winship. Marjorie married Edward Fuller on November 28, 1949. Marge was greatly involved in community affairs, being a member of the PTA, the community health service, and the mother’s club. She was instrumental in starting a preschool at the elementary school. She did wallpapering throughout Danby, Dorset and Manchester and was employed for many years in the lunchroom at Currier Memorial Elementary In Danby. Marge is survived by her children Diane Audy of Wallingford, Pamela Clough of Arlington, Terry Fuller of Manchester Center, Randy Fuller of Rutland and Jody Fuller of Danby, and several grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Edward Fuller, her sisters Frances House and Marcia Harrington and her brothers Richard and Ernest Winship. Services will be private. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Wallingford. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.