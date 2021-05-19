Marjorie Griffin Sweeney rites PITTSFORD — The graveside service for Marjorie Ann Griffin Sweeney, who died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, was held Monday, May 17, in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven. The Rev. Robert Noble of the Federated Church in Castleton officiated. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home.
