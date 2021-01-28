Marjorie Griffin Sweeney PITTSFORD — Marjorie Ann Griffin Sweeney of Pittsford died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. The daughter of Wray and Helen (Brown) Griffin, she was born Oct. 14, 1933, in Rutland and raised on the Griffin orchard farm in Castleton. Marjorie was a graduate of Fair Haven High School and later enlisted into the Air Force. After two years of service, she worked for Howe Scale for 15 years and later, General Electric for 20 years, from which she retired. Survivors include two sons, Bruce (Cindy) Holt of Fair Haven and William (Joan Davidson) Holt of Orwell. She was predeceased by a brother, Bruce Griffin; and sisters, Barb Mitchel and Jean Arrian. Per her request, there will be no services. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
