Marjorie I. Moller BROCTON, Mass. — Marjorie I. Moller, 87, of Brocton, passed away Sept. 27, 2019, at The Brocton Health Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 18, 1932, in Camden, South Carolina, daughter of the late Oscar F.J. Sodergren Sr. and Hazel (Stinson) Sodergren, of Rutland, Vermont. Marjorie graduated from Rutland High School, class of 1950. She was veteran of the Korean conflict serving in the U.S. Air Force. She made her home in Massachusetts, and was an office manager of Radcliffe Co. Marjorie was also a member of VFW Post #8892 in Avon and of the Conte Club. She is survived by her four children Debra L. Moller, of Hanson, Fred B. Moller Jr., of Seekonk, Randall Moller, of Fall River, and David Moller, of Dennis. She is also survived by a brother, John E. Sodergren, of Brockton, and a sister, Janet L. Senecal, of Rutland, Vermont. She has 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two older brothers Rev. Oscar F. Sodergren Jr., in 2016, of Schenectady, New York, and Arvid L. Sodergren, in 2009, of New Haven, New York; also, an older sister, Charlotte S. Ferraro, in 1962, of Rutland, Vermont. Funeral service was held in the home of Funerarias Muti Culturel, 238 Cottage St., Brocton, on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Delphain Demosthenes officiating. Burial with military honors followed in Colbrook Cemetery, Whitman. Visiting hours were Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m.
