Marjorie Lorraine Ferrara Jan. 19, 1941 - Jan. 10, 2019 LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Lorraine, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, passed away Jan. 10, 2019, after a long fight with a heart condition. Lorraine was born in Minnesota but moved to New York with her family when she was still a young girl. She attended and graduated from John Adams High School and then moved to upstate New York. It was there that she met and married Carmine M. Ferrara in 1971. A few years later in 1976, they moved the family to Rutland, Vermont, where they owned and operated a marina, gas stations and eventually, a sports pub, Private Eyes Lounge. Then, in 1996, they again moved the family, this time to Las Vegas, Nevada. During these times, Lorraine worked full time with her husband and family as a waitress, gas station girl pumping gas, bartender, cocktail waitress, beverage cart girl at Lake Las Vegas and finally, a realtor with her husband at Coldwell Banker. Lorraine had many likes and activities she enjoyed. Her favorites were eating out, traveling, football, hockey and cruising to new places. Lorraine loved to try and see new places and things. Yet, clearly, her passion was always to be by her husband’s side, no matter the cost or workload. Her desire to play and work with her husband 24/7 was the thing that made her the happiest. Lorraine was one of the strongest, non-confrontational, kindest and loving women we all shall ever have the good fortune of knowing. I am proud and lucky to say Lorraine and I spent every day and night 24/7, living, working, laughing and enjoying each other, very seldom apart, if ever. Heaven will be a much brighter place with her there! BUBBA, I love you and will miss you so much every hour of every day, ok?!
