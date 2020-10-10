Marjorie McLaughlin SOUTH POULTNEY — Marjorie McLaughlin, 81, died Oct. 9, 2020, at her residence. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are pending with Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: October 10, 2020 @ 2:19 am
Marjorie McLaughlin SOUTH POULTNEY — Marjorie McLaughlin, 81, died Oct. 9, 2020, at her residence. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are pending with Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.