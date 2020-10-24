Marjorie McLaughlin rites SOUTH POULTNEY — The graveside service for Marjorie McLaughlin, 81, who died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, was held Thursday, Oct. 15, in Poultney Cemetery. The Rev. Susan Hardman-Zimmerman, pastor of Poultney United Methodist Church, officiated. Words of remembrance were by Robert Gay. Bearers were Christopher, Matthew and Robert Gay, Albert Ferguson, Zachary and Michael McLaughlin. Memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St. Suite 2 South Side, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
