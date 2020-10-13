Marjorie McLaughlin SOUTH POULTNEY — Marjorie McLaughlin, 81, of South Poultney died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her residence, following a long illness. She was born Feb. 4, 1939, in Middletown, the daughter of Henry and Polly (White) Lewis. She grew up in Middletown and attended local schools. Marjorie married Dewese McLaughlin on June 10, 1955. She had been a longtime resident of Poultney, employed in eldercare and helped her sons with lawn mowing. Marjorie enjoyed cooking and was famous for her peanut butter balls at Christmas. Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Anna (Albert) Ferguson of Granville and Mary (Robert) Gay of Hydeville; her sons, Michael (Tonya), Tom and Ronald of Poultney, and Richard of Fair Haven; her sister, Bertha Dennison of Granville; her grandchildren, Christopher, Susan and Mathew Gay, and Hailey, Austin, Zachary and Nicholas McLaughlin. She was predeceased by her husband; her brothers, Carl, Henry Jr., Robert and Charles Lewis; and a sister, Anna Bourn. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, in the Poultney Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St., Suite 2 South Side, Rutland, VT 05701.
