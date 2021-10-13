Marjorie “Midge” Yates ESSEX JUNCTION — Marjorie J. “Midge” Yates died Oct. 6, 2021. Born in Medford, Massachusetts, I was the daughter of Philip K. and Edith L. Baldwin, and little sister to two great brothers, Bobby and Lew. I lived there – with some sojourns to Ocean Park, Maine, until 1946 when I came to Vermont to attend Vermont Junior College. The next phase of my life began when I met Ken that October. We were married on July 4, 1948. Our life as a family began with the arrival of our daughter, Linda. Later, we were joined by our son, Dean. During this period, I also worked for the State Purchasing Division, retiring in 1972 when Ken was appointed postmaster in Rutland. This proved to be the first of several moves – each with their own significance: new friends – new adventures traveling – learning to really enjoy gardening, knitting projects and volunteering. Our family also grew with each new member bringing their own unique personality: Linda’s family – son Daniel Willey, wife Kristy, son Kaden and daughter Miss Jo-Z, daughter Deanna Willey and her daughter, Olivia, and son Deacon; Dean’s family – wife Julie and their son, Nathan, and Dean’s daughter, Jennifer, and her children. How I have enjoyed watching all of you over the years! After Ken’s death in 2019 – time for me to reflect – and enjoy and continue to appreciate all I had, Linda’s being there and Dean’s continued support, Daniel B’s my handyman and neighbors and church family have made life great. To all my family – including Diane, Scott, Kevin and Claire – thank you for giving me a great adventure. To my friends, especially Bobbie and Frank – I treasure the memories. To my neighbors, especially Randy and Pam and Gail – thank you for just being there. So now I join Ken, Kira Jane and Libby Dawn, Mark B, parents and friends. Please remember me with laughter and smiles – that is how I will remember you. In lieu of flowers, please consider Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 335, Williston, VT 05495; COTS, P.O. Box 1616, Burlington, VT 05402; or Essex Center United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 8074, Essex, VT 05451. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, from 12 p.m.–1 p.m. with a service to follow at 1 p.m. at the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Drive, Essex Junction. A graveside service will be on Monday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m. in Green Mount Cemetery in Montpelier. To send online condolences to her family, please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
