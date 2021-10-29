Marjorie Naylon Constantine BALTIMORE — Marjorie Naylon Constantine died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. She was born in 1926 in Newark, New Jersey, the daughter of John F. and Estelle Fournier Naylon. She graduated in 1949 from Russell Sage College in Troy, New York, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education. In 1950, she married Francis X. Constantine. They traveled as teachers for the Department of the Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs. Mrs. Constantine worked in the Springfield school system and was a Head Start teacher. She was the Baltimore Cemetery Commissioner and served on the town’s Bicentennial Committee/volunteer for Green Up Days. Her volunteer work also included for The League of Women Voters, RSVP Senior Center, Senior Songsters, Shape Note Singers, Habitat for Humanity, Festival of Foods, Springfield Hospital and Hospice. Mrs. Constantine was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chester, and sang in the both choirs She enjoyed traveling, gardening, arts and crafts, puzzles, reading, taking Iliad educational courses at Dartmouth College, and was an avid bird watcher. Survivors include her children, Diane Reed, of Brandon, Nancy Cordle and John Constantine, both of Baltimore. She was predeceased by her husband in 1988. A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family. There will be a celebration of her life in the spring 2022. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to any of the above organizations or the Springfield Vermont Humane Society. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
