Marjorie P. Douglas MIDDLEBURY - Marjorie “Marge” Douglas died peacefully Nov. 3, 2018, at Helen Porter Rehabilitation and Nursing in Middlebury, at the age of 99. She was born June 3, 1919, in Wells, to Harry and Orrilla (Fish) Park. Marge married Edwin C. Douglas on June 12, 1943, and they lived in Shoreham most of their lives. She was a farm wife, mother and educator. She attended Castleton State College and the University of Vermont. Her teaching took many paths from a one-room schoolhouse to remedial reading and work at the District Office level. Marge had a quick and inquisitive mind and enjoyed reading and taking trips with “Doug.” They learned square dancing together and traveled around Addison County to dance and make new friends. Her favorite daily activity was reading the paper and letters from friends, especially if she had a good cup of coffee. Marge was predeceased by Edwin (five months and three weeks). She leaves behind three children Bruce Douglas (Molly Pratt), Bonnie Douglas and Betsy D. Ainsworth (Galen Ainsworth); as well as four beautiful grandchildren, five amazing great-grandsons; many loved nieces and nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, 11 a.m. at the Shoreham Congregational Church in Shoreham. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Helen Porter Rehabilitation and Nursing Activities Department, 30 Porter Drive, Middlebury, VT 05753; or the Shoreham Congregational Church, P.O. Box 177, Shoreham, VT 05770.
