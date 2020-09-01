Marjorie (Spencer) Flood NORTH CLARENDON — Marjorie Spencer Flood, 85, of North Clarendon, Vermont, passed away Aug. 23, 2020, at her home. She was born in Rutland on June 10, 1935, the daughter of Bernard and Rachel (Harrington) Spencer. In 1949, the family moved from Mendon to Clarendon and started the Spencer Farm. She had a love for horses, especially her Morgan horse named Be Bob Jay. She worked at Rosenblatt's, MetroMail and retired from General Electric. Marge enjoyed travelling and later in life, becoming a snowbird. She is survived by her husband, John “Jack” Flood; sons, Mark Kapusta, Stephen (Heidi) Kapusta, Christopher (Tracy) Kapusta, Peter (Kristi) Kapusta; brother, Lawrence (Alice) Spencer; sister-in-law, Cindy Spencer; grandchildren, Malia (Cody) Baker, McKenzie (Chad) Wilson, Nicholas Kapusta, Jake (Reese) Payrits, Nathan Kapusta, Jenna Kapusta, Henry Kapusta; great-grandchildren, Eloise Baker and Wiley Payrits; stepsons, Perry, Mike and Jeff Flood; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Bernard Spencer and Charles Spencer. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. in East Clarendon Cemetery. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
