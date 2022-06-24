Marjorie Weeks Owens WALLINGFORD — Marjorie Weeks Owens, 92, passed away Oct. 7, 2021, in Vero Beach, Florida. Mom lived in Vero Beach but she had spent most of every summer in Wallingford until her health prevented her from traveling. She always said that she and Dad fell in love at Elfin Lake in 1949. Wallingford forever more had a very special place in her heart. Mom was preceded in death by her husband, George F.B. Owens. She is survived by her three children, Janet (Greg) Floor, William, and Julie; her six grandchildren; her brother, two sisters-in law; niece and nephews. Mom will be buried next to Dad in Green Hill Cemetery. There will be a gravesite service at noon, July 2.
