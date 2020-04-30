Mark A. "Bill" Holt RUTLAND — Mark Alan "Bill" Holt, 58, from Rutland, went to rest with the Lord April 15, 2020, after losing his long battle with cancer. Mark fought hard these last few years battling bouts of cancer and other illnesses. The battle wasn't easy, and Mark made miraculous recoveries over and over again. "A walking miracle" is what he was often called by his medical team: Surviving a major heart attack, a lung lobe removal, a leg amputation and in 2018, a close call with death, in which he spent many weeks at the Jack Byrne Center (Lebanon, New Hampshire) recovering. He achieved things nobody thought was possible. His strength, faith, courage, and wanting to see his grandchildren enter the world, is what kept him alive. He was born on Jan. 27, 1962, at Alice Peck Day (Lebanon, New Hampshire). He spent his childhood growing up in Ludlow, Vermont, and would often talk about his memories of Preedom Hill. Mark and his best friend, Bradly Martin (Vermont), spent many years causing mischief. In 1980, days after graduating from Black River High (Ludlow, Vermont), he entered the Navy. He ended his Navy career in 1987 as an E5 plain captain. In 1988, he married his first, Angela Stearns Holt (Maine), and had three children. Hunting and fishing were just some of his passions; he passed the love for them down to his children. Many weekends were spent in the woods or on the riverbanks teaching his children how to cast a fishing line, track a deer, or build a lean-to. Making memories with his children is what made him the happiest. He also enjoyed kayaking with friends, building model airplanes, gold panning and scouting for deer. He enjoyed scouting for deer so much in fact, his first date with his second wife was spent scouting for deer, his idea of the perfect first date. They married surrounded by friends and family in 2007. Mark often talked about the joys of working at numerous airports back in the day and his time spent as a welder for 15+ years. He ended his welding career as the supervisor of Timberwolf Weld shop (Rutland, Vermont) where lots of great friendships had been made. He was predeceased by his father, Bruce Holt. Leaving behind his grandmother, Jeanette Gardner (Enfield, New Hampshire); mother, Joan Warren (Springfield, New Hampshire); wife, Darlene Holt (Rutland, Vermont); three children, Samantha Holt-Hitt (Canaan, New Hampshire), Shawn Holt (Hartford, Vermont), Scott Holt (Rutland, Vermont); four brothers, Eric Holt (Sunapee, New Hampshire), Jason Holt (Tennessee), Scott Holt (California), Jonathan Warren (Springfield, New Hampshire); and his precious grandchildren, Hazel Holt, Lorilei Holt, Ryker and Maverick Hitt, Olivia and Luna Kelly; and many other loved ones. A celebration of life will be held at a later date; will keep you posted. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
