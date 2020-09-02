Mark A. Brayton Sr. EAST POULTNEY — Mark Alan Brayton Sr., 69, of East Poultney died suddenly Sunday morning, Aug. 30, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Dec. 16, 1950, in Rutland, the son of Kenneth and Catherine (Durham) Brayton. Mr. Brayton graduated from the Poultney High School in 1969 where he was a Tri-Star athlete, playing football, baseball and basketball. He married Deborah Jones on Nov. 9, 1974, in Poultney. Mr. Brayton was employed as a corrections officer at the Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock, New York, for 33 years until his retirement in 2011. He also ran a small lawn care business which was passed to him by his father, for more than 30 years. He enjoyed his grandchildren, snowmobiling, hunting, golf, ice fishing and going to camp on Fridays. Mr. Brayton was a member of St. Raphael Church, Gray Hair Gang Snowmobilers and the Lake St. Catherine Country Club. Mark never looked for praises. He was never one to boast. He just went on quietly working for the ones he loved the most. His dreams were seldom spoken and his wants were very few. Most of the time, his worries went unspoken, too. He was there. A firm foundation through all our storm of life. A sturdy hand to hold onto in times of stress and strife. A true friend we could turn to when times were good or bad. He was one of our greatest blessings, the man we called our Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Brother and Friend. Survivors include his wife, Deborah Brayton of East Poultney; a daughter, Amy Popovitch of Georgia Center, Vermont; a son, Mark A. Brayton Jr. of Hampton, New York; two sisters, Joyce McGuiness of Rutland Town and Janice Carifio of Gardner, Maine; a brother, Gary Brayton of East Poultney; two grandchildren, Lucas and Lily; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; also a brother, Vernon Brayton, in 1969. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the St. Raphael Catholic Church in Poultney, Burial will follow in the St. Raphael Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Raphael Catholic Church, 21 East Main St., Poultney, VT 05764; or the Blue Devil Boosters Club.
