Mark A. Brayton Sr. rites EAST POUTLNEY — The funeral Mass for Mark Alan Brayton Sr., 69, who died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, was celebrated Thursday, Sept. 3, at St. Raphael’s Church in Poultney. The Rev. Fr. Steven Scarmozzino officiated. The organist was Cameron Wescott. The eulogy was by Rusty Wescott. Burial followed in St. Raphael Cemetery and John Towne offered words of remembrance. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Raphael Catholic Church, 21 East Main St., Poultney, VT 05764; or Blue Devil Boosters Club. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
