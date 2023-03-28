Mark A. Kapusta RUTLAND — Mark Anthony Kapusta, 66, passed away on March 22, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on October 16, 1956, in Rutland, VT, to Stephen A. Kapusta and Marjorie Spencer Kapusta. He grew up in Clarendon, VT and graduated from Rutland High School in 1974. Mark grew up and worked on the Spencer Brothers Farm. He held the title of Herdsman, a job that he loved, was efficient at and proud of. He helped make the Spencer Brothers Farm one of the best dairy producers in the state, earning the title of VT Family Farm of the Year in 1977. During his time working on the farm, Mark also was a school bus driver for Mill River School District. Once his farming career ended in 2001, Mark was employed for 20 years by UPS, retiring in 2021. While working for UPS, he managed a successful lawn care business. Mark was happiest hunting with his son on the mountain. He had many years of success, hunting and tagging over 30 Vermont bucks throughout his life. Mark is survived by his son, Nicholas (Kaitlin) Kapusta, who was his pride and joy, favorite hunting partner and best friend, His longtime partner, Tracy Lambert, Nicholas’ mother and good friend, Cindy Kapusta, Mark’s brothers, Stephen (Heidi) Kapusta, Christopher (Tracy) Kapusta and Peter (Kristie) Kapusta, several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents and uncles Bernard ‘Buzzy’ Spencer and Charles Spencer. Per Mark’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home.
