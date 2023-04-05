Mark A. Munnett Fair Haven — Mark A. Munnett 61, passed peacefully Friday morning March 31, 2023, at his residence in Fair Haven after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer with his wife and daughters by his side. He was born April 22, 1961 in Rutland, the son of Ruth Munnett. Mark attended Hydeville School, Castleton Elementary and eventually Fair Haven Union High School. Mark worked his whole life and then some. He was a carpenter employed by Giancola’s Construction for over 20 years. He also did carpentry work in his spare time all over Rutland County. He took great pride in his work and had a strong work ethic. Mark enjoyed the outdoors having grown up an avid hunter and fisherman. In his later years he valued spending his time with his wife and girls. He is survived by his wife Melanie Munnett of Fair Haven, his daughters Cassandra of Burlington and Torynce who is in her Freshman year at UVM; sister Gail Munnett, of Rutland; his uncle Gary Munnett, of Hydeville; aunt Karen Paquin, of Littleton, NH; he also survived by a nephew and several cousins. Mark is also survived by many lifelong friends who he considered family and vice versa. He was predeceased by his mother Ruth Munnett and a brother Ralph Hutchins. A Celebration of his life will be held on Sunday May 28, 2023 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm at the Castleton American Legion, Route 4a, Bomoseen, VT. All are encouraged to attend with a story and or a memory of Mark to share with his family. If you are able to, please bring a dish to share with others. Per Mark’s request there will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to Melanie Munnett, 2 Washington St Ext, Fair Haven, VT 05743. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
