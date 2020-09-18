Mark A. Pierro HENNIKER, N.H. — Mark A. Pierro, 37, born on Sept. 3, 1982, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 5, 2020. Mark lived in Henniker, New Hampshire. Survivors include his mother, Victoria Pierro of Mount Holly, Vermont; a brother, David Pierro of Weare, New Hampshire. Mark was predeceased by his father, James J. Pierro. A memorial service for Mark will be held in Weare, New Hampshire, at a later date. To share condolences and memories, visit www.holtwoodburyfh.com.
