Mark A. Stackpole POULTNEY — Mark Alan Stackpole of Poultney, Vermont passed away May 19, 2023 at the age of 63 after a brief illness. Mark had a passion for landscaping (as evidenced by his business Stackpole Lawn and Landscaping) and anything with 4 paws or 4 wheels. He is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Brenda Stackpole of Poultney, Vt, his son Eric Stackpole of Poultney, his parents David and Barbara Stackpole of Brevard, North Carolina and his sister Susan Stackpole of Hendersonville, NC. He was predeceased by his son Michael Stackpole of Florida and his sister Elizabeth Burwell of Ct. Donations in Mark’s name may be made directed to the Center for Donation and Transplant at Albany Med Foundation, 43 New Scotland Ave. MC119 Albany, NY 12208 or the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Rd., Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements under the direction of Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at: www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Mark Alan Stackpole, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.
