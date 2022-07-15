Mark “Bud” Hendricks ORWELL — Mark “Bud” Hendricks, Jr, 87 passed away Monday July 11, 2022 at the Medical Center Hospital of Vermont. He was born in Tarrytown, NY October 2, 1934 the son of Mark and Ellen Florence (Williams) Hendricks, SR. He attended Dobbs Ferry High School Westchester, NY from where he graduated in in 1952. Mark entered the United States Navy where he served for 20 years. During his active duty he had served as Commander of Submarine Flotilla Eight, Naples, Italy and received his honorable discharge in 1974. He afterwards worked as a Welding Engineer in New London CT. until 1979 and then worked for the Bechtel Corp. in Homestead, FL until 1990. On May 8, 1982 he was married to Shirley Ann Patterson in Homestead, FL. In 1993 they moved to Orwell, VT where he had worked as a custodian at the Orwell Village School. Mark was an avid reader and loved to take cross country trips in his RV. Mark is survived by his wife Shirley of Orwell, his son Mark Allen Hendricks of Del Ray Beach, FL, his step-son Edward Arthur Sampson (Jamie)of Six Mile SC; his two daughters, Dawn Marie Perillo of Port St. Luce, FL, and Laurel Lee Hendricks of Ormond Beach FL. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren, 6 Great grandchildren and 4 Great Great Grandchildren. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his daughter, Michelle Doran. Graveside services and burial with Military Honors will take place in the Mountain View Cemetery, Orwell on Monday July 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
