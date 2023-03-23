Mark D. Bort GULFPORT, MS — Mark Dexter Bort, age 62, of Gulfport, passed away on March 10, 2023. Mark was born in Germany to a military family. He served in the Unites States Coast Guard and was a retired paramedic. He enjoyed playing golf, hunting, and collecting antiques and old books. He loved traveling, sailing, and riding his motorcycle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Col. Edward Harley Bort and Mary Louise Hard Bort; his brother, Steven Hard Bort; his aunt, Erma Macy; stepchildren, Richard Brian Powell, Louis Anthony Powell, and Steve Birram Powell, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Cathy Worgan Bort; stepdaughter, Catrina Powell Ladner (Heath); grandchildren, Ethan G. Powell, Aiden G. Powell, Gavin A. Powell, and Angelina N. Powell; sister, Delia Mae Bort; sister-in-law, Kathleen Robertson Bort; nieces, Kathryn Bort Edwards and Joanna Bort Hall Memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published by Riemann Family Funeral Homes - Gulfport on Mar. 12,
