Mark Downing EAST WALLINGFORD — A celebration of life for Mark Downing who passed away on July 20, 2022 will take place on Sat, Oct. 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm. We will be having a pig roast to celebrate Mark at 4056 Middle Road in North Clarendon, VT.
Mark Downing EAST WALLINGFORD — A celebration of life for Mark Downing who passed away on July 20, 2022 will take place on Sat, Oct. 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm. We will be having a pig roast to celebrate Mark at 4056 Middle Road in North Clarendon, VT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.