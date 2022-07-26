Mark Downing EAST WALLINGFORD — Mark Downing, 62, of East Wallingford, passed suddenly at home on July 20, 2022. He was born on July 27, 1959, in Windsor, Vermont, the son of Marshall Francis and Shirley Emma (Morse) Dowling. Mark was employed by General Electric in Rutland for 35 years. He enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, jeeping, and being with his family and friends. Mark is survived by his children Jessica Downing Pelerin and husband Kevin and Gregory Downing, his longtime companion Vicki Forrest, his grandsons Broxton Fischer-Downing, Kyan McPhee and Kevin Pelerin, His sisters Deborah Dow, and Robin Downing and his ex-wife Nancy Downing. He was predeceased by a grandson Maverick Bowman and a brother Marshall “Buddy” Downing. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Mark’s name to the Rutland County Humane Society , 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, Vt 05763.
