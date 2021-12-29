Mark E. Doane LONDONDERRY — Mark E. Doane, of Londonderry, passed away at his home on Dec. 21, 2021, at the age of 61. Mark was born Feb. 29, 1960, in Belleville, Illinois, to Peter and Barbara (Brown) Doane, while Peter was stationed at Scott Air Force Base. After moving back to Vermont, Mark graduated from Green Mountain Union High School in 1978. In 1979, he would marry his high school sweetheart, Val Spaulding. The couple would go on to have two children, Christopher and Brittnay. They would live in the Londonderry home that Mark built, until their separation in 1999. Mark spent his career as co-owner of Doane Builders Inc. He and brother Mike shared ownership for 28 years, taking over the business from their father, Pete. Together, they serviced the area construction needs from large to small, new construction as well as renovations. Mark took pride in working with his customers on creating their dream home, room or customized space. He enjoyed passing along his building knowledge to younger employees. Always quick to point out “another way” to do something. He was an avid Boston sports fan, especially the Red Sox and Celtics. Mark was actively involved in the local Little League for many years, coaching his son’s team as well as the traveling All-Star team. He also played a role in rejuvenating the junior high school baseball program at Flood Brook. He was able to coach many kids over the years at different levels. Something that he truly enjoyed. Mark spent the last eight years with his “Better Half,” Susie Van Alstyne. Living in his house in Londonderry until recently moving to her South Londonderry home. He cherished his time with close friends and family. Especially, any time he could get with his grandkids. Nothing brought him more joy than getting to spend time with them “Puddin Heads” as he liked to call all of them. Mark is survived by his parents, Pete and Barb Doane, of Grand Isle; brothers, Mike (Val) Doane, of Londonderry, and Matt (Jessica) Doane, of Vernon; children, Christopher (Laura) Doane, of Rutland, and Brittnay (Nick) Merrill, of North Springfield; grandchildren, Carter Doane, Eric Doane and Brynn Merrill; ex-wife, Val Record, of Chester; girlfriend, Susie Van Alstyne, of South Londonderry, along with her two children, Reginald (Jen) Paré, of Londonderry, and Brittney (Scotty) Stoughton, of Steamboat, Colorado, and grandchildren, Anthony Paré, Justin Paré, Wyatt Paré and Mia Howell. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Emma Louise Doane. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to the Londonderry Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 911, Londonderry, VT 05148. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, Vermont.
